DOHA: Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani met on Sunday with UK Minister of State for Trade Policy Greg Hands, currently visiting the country.

The meeting discussed matters of common interest aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in the sectors of trade, investment and industry.

During the meeting, the Minister of Commerce and Industry highlighted Qatar's successful economic policies in support of the private sector, shedding light on the incentives, legislation, and promising opportunities that Qatar offers to encourage investors, businesspersons, and company owners to invest in the country.

