DOHA: The skies over Doha were bustling in July, with the latest figures released by the Civil Aviation Authority revealing impressive growth in the aviation sector. The statistics for the month of July 2023 indicate a significant surge in aircraft movement, a booming passenger count, and a slight dip in air cargo and mail.

The aircraft movement witnessed a remarkable upswing, soaring by 20.1 percent in comparison to July 2022. This surge reflects the resilience of Doha's aviation industry.

Passenger numbers also soared, with an impressive increase of 24.3 percent compared to the same month last year. The rise in passenger traffic suggests growing confidence among travellers, possibly due to eased travel restrictions and enhanced safety measures at Doha's Hamad International Airport.

In contrast, the air cargo and mail sector experienced a marginal decline of 1.2 percent compared to July 2022. While this downturn is a relatively modest drop, it may signify some shifts in the dynamics of the global supply chain or other economic factors affecting air cargo transport.

The substantial increases in aircraft movement and passenger numbers demonstrate positive signs for the region's economic revival, while the dip in air cargo and mail may prompt adjustments and innovations within the sector.

The Civil Aviation Authority's report provides a snapshot of Doha's aviation landscape, highlighting the resilience and adaptability of the industry in the face of evolving challenges.

