Qatar's appeal as investment spot rises post-World Cup

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
December 28, 2023
The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar not only left a lasting impact on the world of sports but also significantly boosted the country’s appeal as an investment destination, according to an industry expert.
Speaking to Gulf Times, Outing Qatar founder and managing director Mosaad Moustafa Eleiwa said Qatar is witnessing a surge in interest from foreign investors, especially from neighbouring GCC nations.
He said investors are now eyeing opportunities in various sectors, drawn by the country's modern infrastructure, high-level amenities and business-friendly environment. These, he added, left a positive first impression on potential investors.
“The country became more popular to people. They were a visitor at the beginning, now, they want to be a business owner. They were surprised with the amenities... there are many five-star hotels, well-designed roads and structures, and the airport – one of the best in the world,” said Eleiwa, who met with several potential investors from different countries, including those from the UK, Latin America and Iraq.
He noted that the influx of visitors during the World Cup has transformed into a desire among many to become business owners in the country.
Eleiwa underlined the exceptional experiences provided by many businesses in Qatar, especially in the hospitality sector. He noted that the quality of service, even among hotels of the same brand, stands out, and visitors are looking for such details in every service provided.
He said Qatar’s openness to visitors and business owners, and its family-friendly and flexible environment contributed to its growing appeal. The high level of safety and security is cited as a crucial factor, in attracting investors to establish businesses in the country.
“If you have the right skills, you will do good business here. Opportunities for foreign investors are growing, and the government is providing great potential,” he said.
About the unified GCC tourist visa, he said that such a move is seen as a game-changer, creating a positive impact on various sectors, not just limited to business. He believes that the visa will facilitate ease of access for visitors and potential investors, eliminating the need for lengthy visa approval processes.
“Overnight I can come and book my flight while I’m sitting in my room. It gives us more opportunities to do business, and attract more potential investors,” Eleiwa added.
He observed that Qatar is currently witnessing a surge in the number of visitors, particularly from Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The growth, he said, extends beyond the tourism sector, with an increasing number of hospitals and medical centres being built, potentially attracting visitors seeking medical treatment.
Eleiwa suggests that patients may find it more convenient to visit Qatar rather than travelling to countries like the US and the UK for their healthcare needs.
Another sector that is booming in Qatar and is expected to attract more investors is the food and beverage industry. Eleiwa highlighted the diverse culinary offerings, ranging from local and regional cuisines to international options like Italian and Japanese.
