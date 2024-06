Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Saturday that mediators hope all parties will deal positively with the principles of a Gaza ceasefire proposal that U.S. President Joe Biden laid out on Friday.

Al Thani made the remarks during a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Qatar's state news agency said.

(Reporting by Hatem Maher and Enas Alashray)