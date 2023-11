DOHA - Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said on Sunday that there had been "false" reports on negotiations to release Israeli hostages held in Gaza, without elaborating.

Al-Thani said during a news conference in Doha with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna that there were complexities in the field due to "Israeli military practices" in Gaza.

(Reporting by Clauda Tanios; Editing by Alexander Smith)