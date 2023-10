CAIRO - Qatari foreign minister stressed it was continuing the coordination with U.S. and international partners to release hostages and reduce escalation in the Gaza Strip, the ministry said in a statement of Saturday.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani spoke to his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken in a phone call on Saturday.

(Reporting by Enas Alashray; Editing by Alison Williams)