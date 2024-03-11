Qatari-French meeting for education and research

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) organised the Qatari-French meeting for higher education and scientific research under the title "France Day in Qatar".Held in collaboration with the French embassy in Doha and office of the Qatari cultural attache in France, the meeting brought together several dignitaries, diplomats, academics, as well as heads and representatives of the French government universities.To mark this occasion, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Higher Education Affairs Dr Hareb al-Jabri said the ministry recognised that the meeting was a critical step to strengthen knowledge bridges between Qatar and France, affirming that, through this academic and research exchange the two sides could build the productive future of people based on cultural understanding and scientific cooperation, in addition to spreading the local culture.For his part, French ambassador to Qatar Jean-Baptiste Faivre underscored the significance of the meeting, as it was intended to enhance co-operation between the two countries in education and scientific research, share of expertise and continue the coordination between the two sides on facilitating the student exchange.Permanent Representative of Qatar to Unesco Dr Nasser bin Hamad al-Hanzab said the meeting offered the opportunity for heads of French universities to get familiarised with the educational institutions in Qatar, particularly in the areas of Arabic language and culture, promoting the role of Qatar as one of the primary destinations to learn the Arabic language and internalise the Arabic culture.In a related context, the meeting featured a roundtable chaired by Dr al-Jabri, who introduced the MoEHE's educational strategy and shed the light on its priorities and projects, services afforded to scholarship students, share of perspectives and expertise between the two sides, in addition to discussing a multitude of other topics relevant to education and scholarship, alongside Doha Institute for Graduate Studies.The meeting was punctuated by presentations delivered by Qatar Research Development and Innovation Council, Qatar University, Lusail University, Hamad Bin Khalifa University, University of Doha for Science and Technology, during which each university discussed its own vision, programmes and specialisations.