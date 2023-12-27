ABU DHABI: A meeting of the joint technical team between Qatar and the United Arab Emirates was held in the Emirati capital, Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday, to enhance joint police work.

The Qatari delegation was headed by Lieutenant Colonel Ali Hassan Al Kaabi, Assistant Director of the Licensing Affairs Department at the General Traffic Department, while the Emirati side was headed by Brigadier Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Ahmad, head of the technical team for joint security projects.

The meeting discussed several topics related to enhancing cooperation in the police field.

