His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad-Al Thani left Doha on Thursday morning, heading to the British capital, London, to participate in the coronation ceremony of King Charles III as King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

During the visit, the Amir will hold official talks with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the strategic relations between the two friendly countries and ways of developing them in all fields.

Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.

