QatarEnergy yesterday set diesel and petrol prices in the State for November. The prices of diesel and petrol 95 and petrol 91 remained unchanged from October. A litre of diesel costs QR2.05, Super Petrol 95 QR2.10 and Premium Petrol 91 QR1.90.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. ( Syndigate.info ).