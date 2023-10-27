QatarEnergy has offered more term gas-to-liquid gasoil cargoes loading in 2024, along with up to two December-loading lots, three sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The state-owned refiner is seeking to sell at least 324,000 barrels of gasoil per month between December and March 2024 or December and June 2024, according to a document seen by Reuters.

A separate spot gasoil cargo, loading either between Dec. 17-19 or Dec. 29-31, is also available for sale via this tender, which closes on Oct. 31 with same-day validity.

The refiner earlier sold some term cargoes loading between September and February 2024 in a tender that closed on Aug. 1, though exact details on the price could not be confirmed.

The company typically does not comment on commercial matters.

(Reporting by Trixie Yap, additional reporting by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Varun H K)




