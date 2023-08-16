The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) has affirmed that Qatar will continue its unwavering approach to constantly improve the conditions of workers through the concerted efforts of all stakeholders, particularly in the field of protection from work-related heat stress.

Qatar will also address any gaps that prevent the provisions of actual protection from the risk of heat stress.

This came as the NHRC, in cooperation with Ministry of Labour, International Labour Organisation (ILO), Public Works Authority (Ashghal) and Qatari Diar Company organisedan awareness programme for workers at the Asian Town about the dangers and effects of heat stress on mental and physical health as part of NHRC’smonth-long campaign from August 1 to September 1.

Present on the occasion were Dr Mohammed bin Saif Al Kuwari, Vice-Chairman ofNHRC; Max Tunon, head of ILO Office, Qatar; Eunice Ampunache, Chargé d’Affairs, Embassy of Republic of Ghana; Consul for Labour Affairs at the Nepalese Embassy; Representative of the US Embassy and the President, Nepalese businessmen Association; and President, Federation of African Communities.

Deputy Chairperson of NHRC Dr Mohammad bin Saif Al Kuwari stressed that Qatar will always seek to improve work conditions with the concerted efforts of all parties.

Al Kuwari expressed his confidence that with the collective efforts of the stakeholders, work conditions in Qatar will keep improving towards further betterment and quality environment.

He pointed out the country’s keenness to implement Ministerial Resolution No. 17 of 2021 regarding the necessary precautions to protect workers from heat stress, and to address any actions that violate the law and prevent their occurrence in advance.

He explained that this awareness campaign, which is carried out by NHRC from August 1 to September 1 to prevent the dangers of heat stress, comes within the framework of further promotion of economic, social and cultural rights, as respecting the right to work and ensuring occupational health and safety is one of the foundations for decent work stipulated in the covenant.

Talking about the role of NHRC, Al Kuwari said among the tasks of the committee is to make proposals regarding existing legislation and draft laws, and to study their compatibility with international human rights standards and the provisions of international human rights conventions to which the state is a party.

Jamal Al Sheiba, representative of the Ministry of Labour, thanked the NHRC for organising this important event with the aim of raising awareness of the dangers of heat stress.

He pointed out that the state has paid great attention to occupational safety and health issues by setting comprehensive policies, strategies and plans to reduce work-related accidents, injuries and diseases, based on the Qatari Labour Law, which stipulates the need to comply with the application of occupational safety and health requirements within workplaces and workplaces.

The Labour Law has wide powers for labour inspectors to monitor the implementation of these requirements through periodic and sudden inspections, awareness campaigns, advice and guidance.

Al Sheiba explained that a labour inspection policy has been adopted, aiming to emphasize the role and mission of inspection as a basic government service that ensures effective compliance and implementation of legal and legislative requirements, and ensures that the necessary measures are taken to prevent work accidents, diseases and deaths, in partnership and cooperation with other government agencies and public sector bodies, institutions and private sector.

Max Tunon, Doha based Director ILO, praised the efforts of the National Human Rights Committee and on organizing this campaign to prevent the risks of heat stress. He stressed on the importance of the event in raising awareness of the issue.

Tunon pointed out the highly efficient solutions and measures that can be taken to protect workers from the risks of heat-related conditions, such as providing workers with cold water to ensure hydration, as well as shaded and well-ventilated rest areas, indicating that such simple solutions can go a long way in protecting workers.

He lauded Qatar for introducing an important legislation providing greater protection to workers and to mitigate the risk of heat stress, ensuring protection and proper working conditions for everyone.

