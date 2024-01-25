Qatar University college sheds light on role of education in SDGs

On International Day of Education, faculty from QU’s College of Education shed light on the role of education in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In a statement on this occasion, Dr Mayamin Altae, Professor of Educational Sciences, said: “The development and expansion of society heavily relies on the vital role of education, facilitated by the university's colleges. Qatar University plays a crucial role, serving as a central hub that links the requirements of diverse societal sectors with scientific research.”Dr Monoem Haddad, Professor of Physical Education, said: “Quality Education is the fourth goal among the main goals for the SDGs and aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.”Dr Intisar Ghazi, Professor of Islamic Studies Education, said: “Education expands the realm of knowledge and critical thinking, playing a role in fostering positive transformations within societies. It fosters heightened comprehension and tolerance, fortifying social bonds and alleviating tension.”Dr Abdellatif Sellami, director of the Educational Research Center at QU’s College of Education, said: “Education is a fundamental pillar in sustainable development, contributing to both economic and social progress through developing capabilities, the encouragement of innovation and creativity, and the provision of essential knowledge and skills to individuals.”Dr Ayat Ibrahim Mohammd Alshaer, Professor of Physical Education, emphasised the vital role that education plays in shaping peaceful, stable societies, by fostering communication, understanding, and instilling values of tolerance and mutual respect among individuals.