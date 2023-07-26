HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met Tuesday with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, they discussed co-operation relations between the two countries, especially the preparations for the upcoming strategic dialogue, the latest developments in the region, especially the developments of the Palestinian cause, the situation in Syria, the Iranian nuclear agreement, and the situation in Afghanistan and the importance of the international community's support for the fraternal Afghan people.



During the meeting, the UK foreign secretary praised Qatar's foreign policy, flexibility and credibility toward all parties, as well as praising its success in hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, stressing that it will have a positive impact on Qatar's economy.

He affirmed the United Kingdom's interest in the free trade agreement with the Gulf states, in addition to developing trade relations between the two parties during the next stage.

After the meeting, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs hosted a dinner banquet in honour of the UK foreign secretary and the accompanying delegation.

