His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and his brother President of the sisterly Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan held an official talks session at Lusail Palace Tuesday evening.

At the outset of the meeting, the Amir welcomed the Turkish President and his accompanying delegation, wishing them good stay in Qatar and the strategic relations between the two countries further progress and growth in all fields in fulfilment of the ambitions of the two brotherly peoples. The Amir hailed the Qatari-Turkish cooperation level in vital fields, especially in investment, trade exchange, tourism, and culture sectors.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani stressed that he discussed with his brother President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan various challenges facing the region and the world.

In a tweet from his official Twitter account, the Amir said he was pleased to meet his brother President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Doha. The Amir said that the meeting came in the framework of enhancing economic cooperation with more promising opportunities, in a way that achieves the joint interests of the two brotherly peoples. The Amir also said that both sides discussed the various challenges facing the region and the world, and stressed the importance of strengthening international solidarity to address them. (QNA)

For his part, the Turkish president expressed his thanks to His Highness the Amir for the good reception and the generous hospitality, as he hoped that the talks would contribute to bolstering cooperation and upgrading strategic cooperation between Qatar and Turkey, hoping that the talks would give impetus to the strategic relations between the two countries to broader horizons.

During the talks, they affirmed the two countries' strong desire to deepen bilateral cooperation between them through strengthening trade exchange and economic relations.

The two countries also underscored that they are commitment to working together to promote their status on the global economic map.

Stemming from this principle, the two sides agreed to intensify the work of the joint technical teams between them to identify the beneficial shared investment opportunities, especially in exports funding, tourism, clean energy, and other fields of common interest.

Within this framework, His Highness the Amir praised the steps taken by the Turkish side to improve the general financial situation in the country, reduce inflation rate through a multi-faceted strategy that aims to incorporate improvements into the monetary policy.

For his part, the Turkish president pointed to the inherent potential in the Qatari economy which achieved balanced growth rates, notwithstanding the global challenges considering them one of the most powerful economies in the region.

During the session, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and upgrade them in a variety of fields, in addition to discussing the most prominent issues, as well as regional and international developments.

His Highness the Amir and the Turkish president also witnessed the signing of the joint statement between Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Qatari-Turkish diplomatic relations.

The talks session and the signing ceremonies were attended by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Dr. Khalid bin Mohamed al-Attiyah, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, HE Head of the State Security Abdullah bin Mohamed al-Khulaifi, HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi, HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassim al-Thani, alongside a number of senior officials.

On the Turkish side, the talks session and the signing ceremonies were attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Simsek, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Trade Minister Omer Bolat, Head of the National Intelligence Organization Ibrahim Kalin and a number of senior officials.

Ahead of the talks session, the Amir and Erdogan held a bilateral meeting during which they exchanged opinions and perspectives on a number of issues of common concern.

Also, the Amir held a dinner banquet in honour of the Turkish president and his accompanying delegation.

The dinner banquet was attended by HE Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, HE Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah al-Ghanim, alongside a number of Sheikhs, ministers, senior officials and businessmen.

An official reception ceremony was held previously for the Turkish President upon his arrival at Lusail Palace.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).