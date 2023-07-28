DOHA: The services of the new maritime route (Middle East 6) started operating, which connects Hamad International Port with the ports of five Arab countries, namely Saudi Arabia, Oman, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Morocco.

QTerminals - the port operator - said that the new service would provide additional opportunities for direct trade between the countries with regular service, and faster and cost-effective transit.

The company indicated that the new service route will pass through about ten ports, which are Hamad International Port (Qatar), Dammam Port (KSA), Jubail Port (KSA), Jebel Ali Port T2 Port (UAE), Duqm Port (Oman), Salalah (Oman), Suez Port (Egypt), Port Said Easy (Egypt), Tangier Med Port (Morocco), and Tangier Med2 Port (Morocco).

