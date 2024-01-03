Social media
Qatar takes the helm of GCC Commercial Arbitration Centre

Representing Qatar is Saleh bin Hamad al-Sharqi, who assumed the chairmanship during the annual session of the board of directors

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
January 3, 2024
Qatar will be leading the GCC Commercial Arbitration Centre from January 2024, it was announced on Tuesday.
Representing Qatar is Saleh bin Hamad al-Sharqi, who assumed the chairmanship during the annual session of the board of directors. The session commences at the start of each calendar year and extends for a full year. Al-Sharqi’s chairmanship aligns with the established protocol observed in the meetings of the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) leaders.
Dr Kamal bin Abdullah al-Hamad, GCC Commercial Arbitration Centre secretary general, acknowledged al-Sharqi’s impressive track record in the fields of commerce, arbitration, and management.
He highlighted al-Sharqi’s capacity to enhance the centre’s operational processes, formulate a progressive work strategy, and elevate its status to a leading global arbitration institution.
Al-Hamad emphasised that the general secretariat is committed to executing the strategic transformation plan to realise the centre’s vision of providing an advanced international arbitration experience conducive to optimal dispute resolution.
This, in turn, supports the commercial sector and attracts foreign investments by furnishing an efficient and accessible avenue for settling commercial disputes under international frameworks. The overarching goal is to adopt the most contemporary and exemplary practices in the field of arbitration.
Al-Sharqi has both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Business Administration. Additionally, he brings substantial experience in overseeing operations with diverse organisations and institutions focused on business, economics, and commercial activities.
He has also earned numerous training certificates in administrative leadership and management skills. Al-Sharqi has actively participated in various local and international conferences, exhibitions, courses, programmes, and workshops tailored for senior executives.
