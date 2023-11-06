An across the board buying, particularly in the consumer goods and industrials sectors, led the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) gain 283 points and its key index inched towards 10,000 levels, and capitalisation add more than QR14bn.

Reflecting last week’s sentiments after the US Fed maintained status quo on the benchmark rate and the softened US job data, the 20-stock Qatar Index sustained its bullish momentum for the sixth straight session as it soared 2.91% to 9,995.11 points.

The foreign institutions turned net buyers in the main market, whose year-to-date losses truncated further to 6.42%.

As much as 80% of the traded constituents extended gains to investors in the main bourse, whose capitalisation added QR14.25bn or 2.49% to QR586.03bn with large and midcap segments gaining the most.

The Gulf institutions were increasingly bearish in the main market, whose index regained from an intraday low of 9,751 points.

The Islamic index was seen outperforming the other indices in the main bourse, which saw as many as 0.04mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.25mn trade across 30 deals.

The Arab individuals turned net buyers in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.

However, the local retail investors were increasingly net sellers in the main bourse, which saw no trading of treasury bills.

The Total Return Index gained 2.91%, All Share Index by 2.68% and Al Rayan Islamic Index (Price) by 3.33% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the increase.

The consumer goods and services sector index shot up 5.89%, industrials (3.95%), telecom (2.26%), banks and financial services (2.22%), real estate (1.77%), insurance (0.97%) and transport (0.89%).

Major movers in the main market included Woqod, Salam International Investment, Industries Qatar, Doha Bank, Qamco, Masraf Al Rayan, QNB, Dukhan Bank, Qatar Electricity and Water, Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding, Mazaya Qatar, Barwa and Vodafone Qatar. In the venture market, both Al Faleh Educational Holding and Mahhar Holding saw their equities appreciate in value.

Nevertheless, Ahlibank Qatar, Meeza, QLM, Al Khaleej Takaful, Gulf Warehousing and Nakilat were among the shakers in the main market.

The foreign institutions turned net buyers to the tune of QR23.54mn against net sellers of QR5.42mn on November 2.

The Gulf institutions’ net buying increased marginally to QR21.59mn compared to QR21.23mn the previous trading day.

The Arab individuals were net buyers to the extent of QR9.11mn against net profit takers of QR6mn last Thursday.

However, the local individuals’ net selling strengthened substantially to QR37.78mn compared to QR7.8mn on November 2.

The domestic institutions’ net selling expanded considerably to QR14.16mn against QR1.64mn the previous trading day.

The foreign retail investors’ net profit booking grew marginally to QR1.84mn compared to QR1.79mn last Thursday.

The Gulf individuals turned net sellers to the tune of QR1.84mn against net buyers of QR1.4mn on November 2.

The Arab institutions had no major net exposure for the second straight session.

Trade volumes in the main market soared 30% to 362.95mn shares, value by 21% to QR691.85mn and deals by 4% to 20,736.

The venture market witnessed 25% contraction in trade volumes to 1mn equities, 31% in value to QR1.23mn and 32% in transactions to 84. © Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).