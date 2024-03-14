Social media
Qatar Stock Exchange index rises 10,250 points at beginning of Thursday's trading

At around 10:00 am, Qatar Stock Exchange recorded 1942 transactions worth QR 56.872 million, distributed among 23.735 million shares

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
March 14, 2024
Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index rose at the beginning of Thursday's trading to the level of 10,250 points, adding 58.61 points, an increase of 0.58% compared to Wednesday's close, backed by six sectors.
QSE figures showed positive performance for each of the Telecoms sector by 1.13%, the Industrial sector by 0.73%, the Transportation sector by 0.48%, the Banking and Financial Services sector by 0.46%, the Real Estate sector by 0.20% and the Goods and Consumer Services sector by 0.02%. On the other hand, the Insurance sector's performance was negative by 0.10%.
At around 10:00 am, Qatar Stock Exchange recorded 1942 transactions worth QR 56.872 million, distributed among 23.735 million shares.
