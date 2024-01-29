Social media
Qatar Stock Exchange index rises 0.18% at start of trading

Reuters
Staff Writer, Gulf Times
January 29, 2024
QATAREQUITIES
PHOTO
The general index of Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) rose 18.59 points, or 0.18%, at the beginning of trading on Monday, reaching 10,365 points compared to Sunday's closing.
The QSE general index was supported by a rise in all sectors: Transportations by 0.72%; Insurance by 0.60%; Industrials by 0.38%; Telecoms by 0.32%; Real Estate by 0.26%; Consumer Goods and Services by 0.07%, while Banks and Financial Services remained stable.
At around 10:00 am, QSE recorded 2310 transactions worth QR 61.085 million, distributed among 21.567 million shares.
