Qatar, Senegal chambers discuss ways to bolster private sector ties

Chamber officials from Qatar and Senegal held a meeting Monday to address and enhance co-operation ties of the private sector, as well as economic and commercial co-operation between Qatar and Senegal.The meeting was held between Qatar Chamber second vice-chairman Rashid bin Hamad al-Athba and Federation of Senegalese Chambers vice-president AbdulKader Anjay in Doha.During the meeting, al-Athba lauded the strong relationship between Qatar and Senegal, emphasising that Qatar Chamber is eager to strengthen ties with the federation. He underscored the importance of collaborative efforts to enhance co-operation among businessmen from both countries to open new horizons for investments in both nations.He noted that the trade exchange between both countries is currently below the aspirations of both sides, which stood at QR42mn last year. Al-Athba also stressed the significance of boosting mutual investments to develop the trade volume to higher levels.Anjay, on the other hand, said the chamber is in the country to attend Expo 2023 Doha, learn about Qatar’s investment and business climate, and explore key sectors for potential co-operation.He expressed a keen interest in signing a memorandum of understanding with Qatar Chamber to strengthen collaboration across business sectors in both nations. Anjay also invited Qatar Chamber to visit Senegal and encouraged its members to explore investment opportunities in sectors, such as agriculture, services, SMEs, and tourism, adding that Senegal is set to commence oil and gas production next year.