ECONOMY

Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council, QDB steer local SMEs towards Innovation with boot camps

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
October 18, 2023
QATARECONOMY
Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council, in collaboration with Qatar Development Bank (QDB), concluded the second and third rounds of the robust Strategic Product Management Bootcamp for entrepreneurs and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).
The transformative initiative aims to empower and equip SMEs in Qatar with the knowledge and expertise to thrive in today's fiercely competitive market.
The second and third rounds of the comprehensive programme were held from October 1 to 5 and from October 8 to 12 at Education City Golf Club.
Over 10 days of hands-on training, participants were immersed in a transformative learning experience designed to provide them with the essential skills and strategic insights necessary to drive excellence in their products and services.
The bootcamp covered a comprehensive spectrum, beginning with the foundational stages of innovation in design thinking and concept assessment. The participants delved into the intricacies of product management with business case building, value proposition building, financials and pricing and defining product requirements. Throughout the journey, participants cultivated a strategic mindset through market research, competitive analysis, mega-trending, and road mapping.
Faraj Jasim Abdulla, the RDI Programme manager, QRDI, stated: “Innovation is the lifeblood of business success. We are thrilled to extend the opportunity for SMEs to participate in the Strategic Product Management Bootcamp, enabling them to harness innovation and excel in today's dynamic marketplace.”
Mohammed al-Emadi, senior manager of investment at QDB, added: “Our partnership with QRDI underscores our unwavering commitment to supporting SMEs in Qatar. This programme equips SMEs with invaluable tools and insights to enhance their product management capabilities, thereby enhancing their competitiveness.”
