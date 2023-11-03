The month of September 2023 witnessed 642 road accident cases without counting the accidents without injuries, showing a monthly decrease of nine percent and an annual decrease by 20 percent, the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) monthly bulletin has revealed.

According to the statistics, light injuries accounted for most road accident cases during the same month, with 93 percent, followed by severe injuries by five percent. However, 11 deaths were recorded during the month, representing only two percent of the total road accident cases.

The bulletin also showed that the population of Qatar saw a slight increase from 2.985 million in September 2022 to 3.058 million in September 2023 at an annual increase rate of 2.4 percent and monthly rise by three percent, compared to August 2023.

According to the statistics, 2,222 live births were registered in September 2023 with an increase in the total Qatari live births by two percent, compared to August. On the other hand, 217 deaths were recorded during the same period, showing an increase of 6.4 percent compared to August 2023.

The bulletin showed that a total of QR77 million was spent on social security in September 2023 for 14,421 beneficiaries, recording a monthly decrease of 0.8 percent in the value of social security and a monthly decrease of 0.5 percent in the number of beneficiaries of Social Security. As for the banking sector; Total Broad Money Supply (M2) recorded about QR702 billion in September 2023, showing an annual increase of 2.1 percent compared to September 2022. On the other hand, cash equivalents, including Commercial Bank Deposits, reached for QR953 billion during September 2023. The figure showed an annual decrease of 1.2 percent compared to September 2022, when deposits recorded approximately QR965 billion.

A total of 655 permits were issued during the month under review, recording a monthly decrease of 1.7 percent and an annual decrease of 25.9 percent.

As for tourism, the total number of inbound visitors reached about 247,000, recording a monthly decrease of 6.2 percent, compared to August 2023 and an annual increase of 63.7 percent, compared to September 2022. The highest number of visitors came from the GCC Countries at 34 percent while the visitors coming in by air made up the highest percentage with 69 percent of the total number of visitors.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

