TRANSPORT

Qatar Rail illuminate metro stations with stunning Expo 2023 Doha banners

Qatar Rail shared the colourful pictures of vinyl banners that herald the Expo 2023 Doha

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 28, 2023
With around two months remaining for the opening of the mega event’s opening, Qatar Rail has collaborated with Expo 2023 to illuminate Doha Metro stations.
“We are pleased to collaborate with Expo 2023 Doha to illuminate Doha Metro stations with Expo colors and promote the first A1 International Horticultural Exhibition to be held in the Middle East and North Africa showcasing its sustainable innovations,” Qatar Rail tweeted.
Also, Qatar Rail shared the colourful pictures of vinyl banners that herald the Expo 2023 Doha. Stuck on the walls and the escalators of the metro stations, the banners highlight the moto and features of Expo 2023 Doha. Also, they have QR codes that can be scanned for access to the information about the expo to be held October 2, 2023 and conclude on March 28, 2024 at Al Bidda Park.
