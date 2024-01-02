Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar posts 2% monthly r...
OIL AND GAS

Qatar posts 2% monthly rise in exports of petroleum gases

The Asia region accounted for more than 62% of shipments of Qatar

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
January 2, 2024
QATAROIL AND GAS
PHOTO
Energy-rich Qatar saw an about 2% month-on-month jump in the shipments of petroleum gases other gaseous hydrocarbons (liquefied natural gas, condensates, propane and butane) as the country registered a trade surplus of QR16.73bn in November 2023, according to official estimates.
The Asia region accounted for more than 62% of shipments of Qatar, whose total exports (valued free on board) stood at QR26.53bn, while the total imports (cost, insurance and freight) amounted to QR9.8bn in the review period, said the figures released by the Planning and Statistics Authority.
However, the trade surplus shrank 12.1% and 36.3% month-on-month and year-on-year respectively in November 2023.
The country's total exports of domestic goods amounted to QR25.56bn, which however declined 29.7% and 9.1% year-on-year and month-on-month respectively in November 2023.
The country’s exports of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons were valued at QR16.64bn, which rose 1.6% on a monthly basis in November 2023.
However, the exports of crude shrank 41.5% on a monthly basis to QR3.72bn, other commodities by 3.7% to QR2.85bn and non-crude by 2.9% to QR2.36bn in November 2023.
On an annualised basis, the exports of petroleum gases were seen declining 32.6%, crude by 28.9%, other commodities by 23.7% and non-crude by 12.7% in the review period.
The share of petroleum gases in the country's total export basket was seen declining substantially on an annualised basis, while those of crude and non-crude increased in the review period.
Petroleum gases accounted for 65.1% of the total exports compared to 67.93% a year-ago period, crude 14.55% (14.41%), non-crude 9.23% (7.43%) and others 11.15% (10.26%).
In November 2023, Qatar's shipments to China amounted to QR5.42bn or 20.4% of the total exports of the country, followed by India QR3.66bn (13.8%), Japan QR2.8bn (10.6%), South Korea QR2.6bn (9.8%) and Singapore QR1.91bn (7.1%).
On a yearly basis, Qatar's exports to South Korea fell 36.07%, China 22.81%, India 14.69%, Japan 2.95% and Singapore 1.57% in November 2023.
On a monthly basis, the country's exports to China shrank 11.32% and Singapore 9.93%; whereas those to Japan surged 27.62%, India by 4.12% and South Korea by 3.74% in the review period.
Qatar's total imports showed a 2.6% and 10.1% decrease on yearly and monthly basis respectively in November 2023.
The country's imports from China amounted to QR5.42bn or 20.4% of the total imports; followed by India QR3.66bn (13.8%), Japan QR2.8bn (10.6%), South Korea QR2.6bn (9.8%) and Singapore QR1.88bn (7.1%) in the review period.
On a yearly basis, the country's imports from the US declined 27.39%, India by 25.85% and China by 8.11%; while those from Italy shot up 22.61% and Germany by 7.71% in November 2023.
On a monthly basis, Qatar's imports from India and China tanked 27.86% and 13.45%; whereas those from Germany, Italy and the US grew 50.9%, 28.77% and 3.02% respectively in the review period.
In November 2023, the group of "Turbojets, Turbo propellers and Other Gas Turbines; Parts Thereof" was at the top of the imported group of commodities and valued at QR1bn, which showing an annual increase of 47.9%.
In second place was "Motor Cars & Other Motor Vehicles for The Transport of Persons”, with QR0.39bn, which however declined 3.4% year-on-year in November 2023.
The "Electrical Apparatus for Line Telephony/Telegraphy, Telephone Sets Etc. and parts thereof" group saw imports of QR0.36bn, which fell 4.7% on an annualised basis in November 2023.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets ease in early trade; Saudi index gains

Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets ease in early trade; Saudi index gains
Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets ease in early trade; Saudi index gains
TAXATION

General Tax Authority announces tax return filling timeframe for 2023 in Qatar

General Tax Authority announces tax return filling timeframe for 2023 in Qatar
General Tax Authority announces tax return filling timeframe for 2023 in Qatar
TRAVEL AND TOURISM

Qatar’s proactive steps give big fillip to tourism sector

Qatar’s proactive steps give big fillip to tourism sector
Qatar’s proactive steps give big fillip to tourism sector
TRAVEL AND TOURISM

Qatari-Saudi coordination meeting on border travel procedures takes place

Qatari-Saudi coordination meeting on border travel procedures takes place
Qatari-Saudi coordination meeting on border travel procedures takes place
ECONOMY

Qatar’s population reaches 2.96mln by 2023-end: PSA

Qatar’s population reaches 2.96mln by 2023-end: PSA
Qatar’s population reaches 2.96mln by 2023-end: PSA
DIPLOMACY

Indian expats laud Qatar’s blend of traditional values and global outlook

Indian expats laud Qatar’s blend of traditional values and global outlook
Indian expats laud Qatar’s blend of traditional values and global outlook
LIFE

Minister highlights initiatives to reduce divorce rates and encourage marriage in Qatar

Minister highlights initiatives to reduce divorce rates and encourage marriage in Qatar
Minister highlights initiatives to reduce divorce rates and encourage marriage in Qatar
EDUCATION

Education sector development earns Qatar global recognition

Education sector development earns Qatar global recognition
Education sector development earns Qatar global recognition
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Sheikh Mohammed issues new law to level up Dubai’s global competitiveness

2.

BRICS to double membership on January 1 as UAE, others join

3.

Iraq awards contracts to build $2bln residential city near Baghdad

4.

Saudi-listed eXtra intends to float subsidiary owning Tasheel Finance

5.

Dubai robotics start-up Micropolis files for $37mln IPO in US

RELATED ARTICLES
1

QatarEnergy signs five-year crude supply agreement with Shell

2

Qatar to supply crude oil to Shell in five-year deal

3

QatarEnergy signs production sharing deals for blocks offshore Suriname

4

Qatar to account for 40% of all new LNG supplies by 2029: Al-Kuwari

5

Qatar drives Middle East's prominence in global LNG landscape: IGU

LEADERSHIP TALKS

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Sustainable finance key component of UAE’s economic future – Minister of Economy

Sustainable finance key component of UAE’s economic future – Minister of Economy
Sustainable finance key component of UAE’s economic future – Minister of Economy

LATEST VIDEO

MARITIME

Red Sea crisis: How will it affect global shipping trade?

Red Sea crisis: How will it affect global shipping trade?
Red Sea crisis: How will it affect global shipping trade?

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

RETAIL

Saudi Aramco hikes diesel rates for domestic consumers by 53%

Saudi Aramco hikes diesel rates for domestic consumers by 53%
Saudi Aramco hikes diesel rates for domestic consumers by 53%
SWF

UAE's Mubadala, ADIA and ADQ's combined investments reached $36.5bln in 2023

EQUITIES

Saudi Arabia’s TASI market cap reached $3bln in 2023

EQUITIES

UAE Minister of Investment resigns from board of ADNOC Distribution

LATEST NEWS
1

Italy's manufacturing downturn eases slightly in December - PMI

2

Tesla new car registrations in Sweden rose 9% in Dec

3

Euro zone bank lending remained weak in November, ECB data shows

4

Russian pipeline gas exports to Europe down 56% in 2023 - Reuters calculations

5

Greek factory activity picks up in December on rising demand- PMI

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds