DOHA:Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held a phone call on Monday with Secretary of State of the United States of America Antony Blinken.

During the phone call, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, developments in the war crisis in Ukraine, and developments in the situation in Afghanistan and ways to support the Afghan people, in addition to the latest developments in the Iranian nuclear agreement.

