NAIROBI: The State of Qatar participated in the 59th session of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC 59) held at the United Nations office in Nairobi, Kenya.

Acting Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Kenya Sultan Abdullah Al Humaidi chaired the State of Qatar's delegation to the session.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).