Assistant Undersecretary for Migrant Labour Affairs at the Ministry of Labour Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman Al Thani on Sunday met with Paul Raymond Curtis, assistant undersecretary for Migrant Labour Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines.

During the meeting, which was held in the presence of senior officials of the Ministry of Labour, they reviewed relations, especially issues related to employment, ways to enhance coordination between Qatar and the Philippines in the fields of work, and how to support them during the upcoming period.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

