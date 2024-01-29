Social media
Qatar Islamic Bank unveils 'QIB Marketplace' on its mobile app

QIB Marketplace provides a hassle-free, comprehensive shopping experience with competitively priced products offering an extensive selection of over 10,000 items

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
January 29, 2024
Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) has launched its innovative e-commerce platform, ‘QIB Marketplace’, available exclusively on the QIB mobile app, a statement said Sunday.
QIB Marketplace provides a hassle-free, comprehensive shopping experience with competitively priced products offering an extensive selection of over 10,000 items, which span across various categories like electronics, household items, consumer durables, clothes, perfumes and more.
All purchases made through QIB Marketplace qualify for complimentary doorstep delivery, with the added convenience of 24-hour delivery available for select products.
QIB Marketplace provides local entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and micro enterprises a streamlined onboarding opportunity, enabling them to join and grow within the marketplace.
Customers can shop using their credit cards or redeem their existing Absher points or a combination of both. Alternatively, customers can also choose to debit their current or savings account to pay for purchases or combine it with Absher points redemption. Furthermore, customers have the option to purchase gift cards for personal use or as thoughtful presents.
D Anand, QIB general manager – Personal Banking Group, said: “With the introduction of QIB Marketplace, we’re not just leading in digital banking innovation, we are creating a new paradigm by offering our customers a marketplace that goes beyond the traditional boundaries of banking.
Available on App Store, Google Play, and Huawei AppGallery, customers can download the QIB mobile app and easily self-register using their active ATM/debit card number and PIN. The app offers customers the ability to have full control of their accounts, cards, and transactions, and to fulfil all their banking requirements remotely. In addition, QIB customers can open a new account, instantly get personal financing or credit card, and open additional accounts via the QIB mobile app.
