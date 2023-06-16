Qatar - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani held an official talks session at the Prime Minister's Office in Iraq Thursday.

During the talks, they discussed the strong fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries and ways of supporting and enhancing them in various fields, especially economy, commerce, investment, energy and transportation. In this regard, His Highness the Amir expressed the intention of Qatar to invest $5bn in a number of sectors in Iraq in the coming years.

The talks also discussed the most important regional and international developments.

Afterwards, His Highness the Amir and Prime Minister al-Sudani witnessed the signing of an air transport services agreement between the governments of the two countries, a maritime transport agreement between the two governments, the signing of a joint declaration of intent between Qatar and Iraq, and a memorandum of understanding on cancelling travel visa requirements for holders of diplomatic passports between the governments of the two countries.

On the sidelines of the visit, a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding were signed by representatives of the private sector between the two sides in the fields of infrastructure, tourism and health.

The talks session and the signing ceremony were attended by HE the Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, HE the Head of the State Security Service Abdullah bin Mohamed al-Khulaifi, HE the Minister of Transport Jassim bin Saif al-Sulaiti, HE the Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi, and HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamed bin Abdulaziz al-Khulaifi, and a number of senior officials who were members of the delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir.

It was attended from the Iraqi side by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning Dr Mohamed Ali Tamim, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Fouad Hussein, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil Hayyan Abdul Ghanni, Minister of Interior Abd Al Amir al-Shammari, Minister of Transport Razak Muhibis, Minister of Trade Atheer Daoud, and a number of senior Iraqi officials.

His Highness the Amir and the Iraqi prime minister held a bilateral meeting in which they dealt with the overall co-operation relations between the two brotherly countries, in addition to discussing a number of issues of mutual interest.

Earlier, His Highness Sheikh Tamim was welcomed upon arrival at Baghdad International Airport Thursday by Iraqi Prime Minister al-Sudani, Qatar's Ambassador to Iraq Khalid bin Hamad al-Sulaiti, Charge d'Affaires at Iraq's embassy in Doha Mohamed Issa al-Issawi and the Qatari embassy's staff.

An official reception ceremony was held for His Highness upon his arrival at the Prime Minister's Office. Also, the Iraqi prime minister held a dinner banquet in honour of His Highness the Amir and the accompanying delegation.

Later, His Highness the Amir left Baghdad following the official visit to Iraq. He sent cables to both Iraqi President Dr Abdul Latif Rashid and Prime Minister al-Sudani, to express sincere thanks and appreciation for the hospitality and honor His Highness and the accompanying delegation received during the official visit.

His Highness the Amir also expressed delight at holding meetings and talks in Baghdad on all topics of interest for the two countries, which affirmed the joint keenness to continue supporting and strengthening the close relations between them in various fields for the benefit and interest of the two peoples.

