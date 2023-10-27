The advantages of the business environment in Qatar and the stimulating economic policies established by the State to support the private sector and encourage investors, company owners, and businessmen to invest in Qatar were highlighted during the China-GCC Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum.

The forum was held on the sidelines of the opening session of the 1st China-GCC Economic and Trade Ministerial Conference, in the Chinese city of Guangzhou.

The meeting was attended by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry HE Sultan bin Rashid Al Khater, Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao, as well as the ministers of Economy and Trade from the GCC. The Secretary-General of the GCC Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi, and Governor of Guangdong Province, China Wang Weizhong also attended the meeting.

During his speech at the meeting, the undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry emphasized the strong relationship between the GCC countries and China, which has become an exemplary model for international cooperation.

Al Khater said Qatar believes in the importance of economic and trade cooperation between the GCC countries and China, given the economic weight of this group on a worldwide scale. The trade volume between Qatar and China increased by approximately 45 percent, reaching US$26 billion in 2022. China is Qatar’s important trading partner, with around 195 Chinese companies currently operating in the Qatari market.

The Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao said the ministers’ meeting represents an important step in fortifying China-GCC economic and trade cooperation.

