Brussels: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy H E Josep Borrell on the sidelines of the third round of political consultations between Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the European External Action Service (EEAS) taking place in Brussels.

The meeting discussed cooperation and relations between Qatar and the European Union and ways to enhance them. At the political consultations, Qatari side was chaired by Al Muraikhi, while the EU’s side was chaired by EEAS’s Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs Enrique Mora. During the political consultations, cooperation and relations and ways to support and enhance them were reviewed.

