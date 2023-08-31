Social media
Qatar Credit Bureau, Supreme Judicial Council sign MoU to share credit, judicial data

The MoU comes within the framework of Qatar Credit Bureau to foster partnerships with multiple government entities in Qatar

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
August 31, 2023
Qatar Credit Bureau signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) pertaining to sharing credit and judicial data and information.
The MoU was signed by CEO of Qatar Credit Bureau Sheikha Maryam bint Khalifa Al-Thani and SJC's Enforcement Department director Judge Nabil Abdullah Al Saadi under which Qatar Credit Bureau will supply SJC with the credit data of individuals and companies.
Sheikha Maryam bint Khalifa Al-Thani said the primary objective of this cooperation is to regularize the electronic connection between the bureau and SJC to ensure rapid exchange of information between the two parties.
She added that SJC will supply the bureau with the outcomes of the rulings related to its work in quest of achieving data accuracy and promoting the level of services afforded to the public.
For his part, Judge Al Saadi said the cooperation comes through electronic and procedural integration of the shared data agreed between the two parties to ensure data protection and accuracy.
The MoU comes within the framework of Qatar Credit Bureau to foster partnerships with multiple government entities in Qatar, as well as support joint national efforts dedicated to achieving integration among various electronic systems in the public sector.
