Qatar - Chairman of the Supervisory Committee for the 7th Central Municipal Council (CMC) elections, Major General Majid Ibrahim al-Khulaifi, announced the completion of all preparations for the elections, starting with the voter registration phase by the end of April.



In a press statement on the occasion of updating the CMC elections website, al-Khulaifi said that all polling stations nationwide were fully prepared to receive citizens as of April 30 -- the start of the voter registration phase.



The website reflects the preparations that have been made to ensure the complete conduct of the electoral process, and facilitates the electoral register, a service that helps voters verify their constituencies based on their national addresses, he added.



Head of the CMC Elections Media Committee and member of the Supervisory Committee for the Central Municipal Council elections, Brigadier Abdullah Khalifa al-Muftah, said the website gives all the data needed by voters and candidates such as identifying the polling stations, the constituencies and their geographical boundaries, a manual for voters and candidates, election timetable, electoral campaign regulations, as well as the window for general instructions and other related issues. The Supervisory Committee for the 7th CMC elections updated the website within the Ministry of Interior's (MoI) website.

