Qatar Charity (QC) has commenced workshops and events as part of the 12th ‘Pearls and Coral’ programme, which will run until July 26. The programme, known for its educational and entertaining nature, aims to equip female leaders of the future with new skills and enhance their capabilities in various fields. A total of 70 future leaders will benefit from the programme.

The workshops cover a range of topics and skills. Trainer Hasna Al-Marri conducted a hand embroidery workshop, where she shared her expertise in fabric decoration. This course aims to develop the skills of Qatari girls and women in this craft.

Another workshop focused on enhancing participants’ physical fitness and was presented by trainer Maryam Suleiman. Trainer Maitha Al-Kaabi led workshops on dialogue, persuasion, anger management and impulse control. These workshops provided practical guidance on mastering the skills of influence and persuasion to achieve success in various areas of life, including the workplace, family and friendships. Cognitive behavioural skills for improving anger management were also imparted.

Several other workshops covered topics such as makeup basics, the importance of respect and justice, perfume and musk making, tablecloth decoration using spindles, reading skills, understanding the dangers of social media, and various skill-building activities.

Additionally, the programme participants had the opportunity to visit the Hamad Port Visitor Center and the Jungle Zone at Hyatt Plaza.

The programme has received positive feedback from the future female leaders who expressed their satisfaction with the activities, events and visits offered as part of the Pearls and Coral programme.

Participants like Fatima Al-Marri highlighted the benefits they gained in various areas, which will contribute to their future development and personal growth.

One of the participants, Fatima Al-Marri, said: “We are happy with the activities, events and visits that we carry out within the framework of the Pearls and Coral programme. The benefits included several areas that will help us in the future and develop our skills and personalities.”

Maryam Al-Harami said: “This programme has helped us develop our levels, from manual skills to social media, learning ways to communicate, read and overcome difficulties. It is really a comprehensive programme, and we are happy with it, thanks to Qatar Charity.”

