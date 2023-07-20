With the support of the Qatari people, Qatar Charity laid the foundation stone for building a health centre in the city of Bartiri in the state of Jubaland, Somalia, in the presence of the Minister of Interior of the State of Jubaland Muhammad Abd-Ughli, Vice-President of the Gedo region Muhammad Hussein Al-Qadi and Head of the Bartiri Directorate Muhammad Wali Yusuf.

The centre is expected to provide integrated health services, benefiting about 20,000 people from the city and neighbouring areas that suffer from a lack of basic services.

The health centre includes a reproductive health department, an emergency department, doctors’ rooms, a health education room, a midwife’s room, a medical statistics room, a laboratory, a vaccination room and a pharmacy.

The Minister of Interior of Jubaland expressed his appreciation for the distinguished role played by Qatar Charity in supporting and implementing humanitarian and development projects in the state of Jubaland, with the aim of helping needy groups and improving social services for the Somali people.

He pointed out that this project contributes significantly to enhancing health care in the region and alleviating the suffering of those in need.

For his part, Youssef expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation for the continuous efforts made by Qatar Charity to improve health care and provide health services to the residents of the region, stressing the directorate’s commitment to overcoming any obstacles or challenges facing Qatar Charity’s interventions.

He said the directorate is working hard to facilitate and accelerate the process of implementing the humanitarian and development projects offered by Qatar in the region.

Mohamed Berri Youssef, a dignitary of Bartiri, praised the generous contribution made by Qatar Charity in establishing an integrated health centre in Bartiri, Jubaland, Somalia.

He stressed that the project would have a significant positive impact on the life of the local community and will allow citizens to obtain high-quality health services, expressing his deep gratitude to Qatar Charity and great appreciation for the effective contribution it makes to improving the quality of life for disadvantaged and vulnerable communities.

In 2022, Qatar Charity implemented projects that covered all Somali regions and governorates, benefiting about 22,680 sponsored persons from the social welfare programme. The projects included 56 construction projects, digging 71 wells, providing 719 income-generating projects and providing 31 relief campaigns.

The office also implemented seasonal projects such as Iftar meals, in addition to projects related to food security, education and culture.

