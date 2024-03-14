Social media
Qatar Chamber hosts workshop on international standards of social responsibility

The workshop aimed to assist institutions in both the public and private sectors in improving their performance of social responsibility to achieve sustainable development

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
March 14, 2024
Qatar Chamber recently held a workshop on the ‘International Standards of Social Responsibility ISO 26000’ with the participation of 36 representatives from various governmental and private entities.
The workshop aimed to assist institutions in both the public and private sectors in improving their performance of social responsibility to achieve sustainable development.
The event focused on the concepts and principles of social responsibility, as well as the most important topics and issues, such as corporate governance, human rights, labour practices, environmental sustainability, fair employment practices, consumer issues, and community development.
It also discussed the audit process, which included appointing the audit team, conducting document reviews, preparing, and implementing audit activities, drafting, approving, and distributing the audit report, and concluding with audit follow-up procedures.
It also reviewed the impact of social responsibility performance on the institution, focusing on its competitive advantage and reputation, maintenance of employee morale, commitment, and productivity, its ability to attract workers or customers, and the vision of investors and donors, as well as its relationships with other companies and government entities.
During the workshop, the Regional Network Consultancy provided a consulting service to enable companies and institutions to align with the ISO 26000 standard for social responsibility.
