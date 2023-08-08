DOHA: International reserves and foreign currency liquidity of Qatar Central Bank (QCB) jumped in July to reach QR241.572bn, an increase of 13.13 percent, compared to QR213.532bn in the same month last year.

The figures issued on Monday by QCB showed an increase in its official reserves at the end of last month, compared to what it was at the end of the same month last year, by about QR27.182bn, to reach QR183.119bn, driven by the increase in the central balances of bonds and foreign treasury bills about QR21.369bn, to the level of QR137.606bn in July 2023.

The official reserves consist of major components, which are foreign bonds and bills, cash balances with foreign banks, gold holdings, special drawing rights deposits, and Qatar's share in the International Monetary Fund.

In addition to the official reserves, there are other liquid assets (Foreign Currency Deposits), so the two together constitute what is known as the total foreign reserves.

Relatedly, gold reserves increased, as of the end of July 2023, by about QR6.666bn, compared to July 2022, to reach QR22.131bn.

Meanwhile, the State of Qatar's shares of SDR deposits at the IMF increased as of the end of July 2023 by QR179mn compared to July 2022, reaching QR5.313bn.

Balances in foreign banks declined by about QR1.033bn to reach QR18.067bn at the end of July 2023.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

