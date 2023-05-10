Doha - HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met on Wednesday morning at his Amiri Diwan Office with HE Chief of Army Staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Lieutenant-General Syed Asim Munir and his accompanying delegation on the occasion of their visit to the country.

During the meeting, they discussed the bilateral relations between Qatar and Pakistan and ways of enhancing them, in addition to the latest regional and international developments.

Copyright © Qatar News Agency 2022. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).