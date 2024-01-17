The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs also stressed that there is an urgent need to address the problem of the Palestinian division, and to work also to seek to implement the principle of the two-state solution.

“We cannot have a two-state solution without ending the Palestinian division. There is a government and politicians in Israel who believe in coexistence side by side in peace, and all of this cannot happen without ending the war.”

The PM expressed his belief that the repercussions of the war on the Gaza Strip will have a great impact on future generations, saying: “The numbers we see and the images we see will not only have an impact in the short term, but will also have an impact in the short, medium and long term, and the long-term impact will be more dangerous for all of us... Just imagine these children and families watching their relatives and parents being killed in bombing operations. What kind of generations do we expect? What kind of generations do we expect in our region or even in Europe or anywhere else who see all these pictures and see the world standing silent in the face of all that? This will only create anger and loathing.”

Regarding the reconstruction of Gaza, the PM said,“After the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip in 2014 and the reconstruction conference that was jointly hosted by Norway and Egypt, many countries pledged to provide large sums of money for the reconstruction of the Strip, but the matter did not go beyond that, because most of those “countries do not believe that the situation can be sustainable.”

The PM added, “We saw and lived through that during that period, and we saw various escalations occurring in Gaza from time to time, almost every year, perhaps on a limited scale, but there was a lot of escalation and destruction.”

He referred to the extent of the destruction that occurred in the Gaza Strip, saying, “There were more than 23,000 people killed, almost two-thirds of whom were women and children. There is almost no Gaza anymore, there is nothing there, just comprehensive bombing everywhere.”

Regarding the escalation in the Red Sea, and whether it might lead to expanding the scope of the war in the Gaza Strip regionally, the PM said the situation in the world today is taking a difficult turn, and that Qatar has warned previously, the scope of the war had expanded and spread in the region.

He stressed that its impact would not be limited only to the Gaza Strip, but also extend beyond that.

“We saw this escalation happening first in southern Lebanon, then in Syria and Iraq, and now in the Red Sea,” the PM said, indicating that the escalation in the Red Sea is the most dangerous now because its impact is not only limited to the region, but rather it affects global trade as well.

“Of course, this changed our outlook on global trade and our outlook on global shipping. It also changed the extent of our interconnectedness from East to West... When something happens in the Middle East, it affects everyone.”

The PM expressed concern about the increasing escalation in the Red Sea and the expanding scope of the crisis, saying that Qatar always prefers diplomacy over military solutions and believes that the focus should not only be on these small conflicts, but rather the main conflict in Gaza Strip, because once this conflict is resolved, everything else will be resolved.

“We saw that during the six or seven days of the truce that we had in Gaza to release the hostages, it simply closed all the other fronts at the same time. This shows the extent of the impact of the central problem,” he added.

The PM also stressed, on the other hand, that the impact on freedom of navigation is a global problem and must be contained, but the military solution will not lead to an end to this, nor to its containment. On the contrary, it will lead to increased escalation and aggravation of matters further.

Regarding the impact of the attacks in the Red Sea on Qatar’s exports of liquefied natural gas, the PM said that liquefied natural gas, like any commercial shipments, will be affected by this.

“There are alternative trade methods, but these alternative methods are not more efficient, rather they are less efficient of current methods,” he added.

On the other hand, the PM stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries are neighbours, and rapprochement between them is a necessity, not a luxury.

He said, “I think we have a common understanding among the Gulf Cooperation Council countries that it is very important that we focus on how we can engage with Iran, and how we can create a better platform of common interests and common understanding between us and build on that and deal with our differences through dialogue and address problems face to face.”

“We believe that there is a great opportunity and this momentum is still continuing between the GCC countries, and we have seen this through various meetings.”

In response to a question about the principle of the two-state solution, whether it could be a political solution today, the PM said that there are multiple problems, including that negotiating a solution is not a solution, and always in any conflict around the world, the solution and then negotiate how to implement it.

He added: “The problem we faced after Oslo was how to negotiate a solution, which did not bring us to the end. Therefore, everyone now knows that the solution lies in building two states on the 1967 borders, and there are of course some outstanding issues in implementation that they cannot address, but there must be a specific time frame, and it must be irreversible, so that we do not remain hostages to elections here or elections there that could change their vision of the picture.”

The PM explained that there is a need for something that makes the solution binding for any party that will come to power in Israel, indicating that some Israeli officials, especially after October 7, claim that they are seeking peace and that the Arabs do not want a solution.

He added, “But if we go back to history, and I think anyone can research this, it was the Arabs who came with solutions and proposals, and none of them were accepted by the Israelis, and they did not even agree to talk about them. So we need to see recognition by the international community. We cannot simply leave this in the hands of the Israelis.”

Regarding the Palestinian division, he said, “We all know that there was a division, and that the Palestinian Authority faces many challenges, but we never asked ourselves why these challenges occurred in the first place? What is the reason behind this? The Palestinian Authority does not rule effectively. Everything is controlled by Israel in the West Bank. They enter and leave it and simply dominate it. They simply dominate it, starting from the security aspect and ending with the construction of new settlements there. We see all of these things increasing the complexity. “There is no hope for a solution.”

The PM also stressed that the Hamas movement, regardless of any differences, is part of the Palestinian political system, and the Palestinian people are the only ones who have the choice to make it part of the solution or not.

He added, “It is not our choice and it is not the choice of the Israelis or the choice of anyone else.”

