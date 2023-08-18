Qatar Airways announced the extension of its enduring partnership with Al Sadd Sports Club, the most successful football team in Qatar’s history, as the primary jersey partner in a multi-year deal. The airline said in a statement: “This renewal reaffirms the shared commitment of both organisations to the advancement of sports and excellence in football.”

The partnership between Qatar Airways and Al Sadd Sports Club commenced in 2018, and over the years, it has demonstrated its strong foundation, further strengthening the bonds between the two entities. “Through this association, Qatar Airways continues to show its dedication to supporting Qatar’s sports community and fostering a positive impact on local and global football,” Qatar Airways added in the statement.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive and Chairman of Qatar Tourism, HE Akbar al-Baker, said: “We are proud to extend our collaboration with Al Sadd Sports Club. Their remarkable success in Qatar’s football landscape aligns perfectly with Qatar Airways’ unwavering commitment to excellence and success. Together, we aim to continue promoting football as a unifying force and contributing to the development of sports in Qatar and beyond.”

Qatar Airways as a brand has committed to supporting sports globally, helping fans travel to their favourite events around the world.

The national carrier of Qatar is the official airline of Formula 1, Paris-Saint Germain, the United Rugby Championship (URC) and European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) the ironman and ironman 70.3 Triathlon Series, CONCACAF, and multiple other disciplines including Australian football, basketball, cricket, equestrian, motor racing, squash, and tennis.

