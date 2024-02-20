Social media
Qatar Airways Holidays launches fan packages for Formula 1 2024 Season

Similar to the inaugural packages, this year’s fan packages include an array of flexible and competitively priced options for select F1 2024 race destinations

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
February 20, 2024
Qatar Airways, the Global Partner and Official Airline of F1, in partnership with Qatar Airways Holidays, has announced the launch of its fan packages for the upcoming FIA Formula One World Championship.
The packages allow fans travelling from more than 40 countries to be up-close to high-octane action and enjoy unique experiences, a statement said on monday. Included are return flights, hotel accommodation, F1 Paddock Club or Grandstand race tickets, and return airport transfers for all global races (excluding Qatar). Packages are available for purchase at: qatarairways.com/f1.
Qatar Airways Holidays senior vice-president, Steven Reynolds said: “We are thrilled to once again provide our F1 Fan Packages to motorsport enthusiasts around the world, offering our passengers an unparalleled experience to witness the adrenaline-fuelled excitement of F1. We have worked hard to create these affordable packages that offer unbeatable value and look forward to helping fans travel to races globally, for what promises to be yet another blockbuster F1 calendar.”
Similar to the inaugural packages, this year’s fan packages include an array of flexible and competitively priced options for select F1 2024 race destinations. This year, fans are also encouraged to experience guided track tours, pit lane walks and more with the F1 Paddock Club packages, featuring savings of up to 20% on global race packages. One of the best spots to watch the action, offering world-class cuisine and free-flowing beverages, the Paddock Club is the pinnacle of F1 hospitality.
Qatar Airways Privilege Club members can also collect Avios and Qpoints on all fan packages, accumulating rewards to use towards future travel and experiences while helping them retain and quickly reach their next tier. Members can also purchase their package using Cash + Avios.
As the racing season nears its end, the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024 will take place in Doha from November 29 to December 1, 2024. Packages can be booked at: qatarairways.com/f1.
To highlight its commitment to growing motorsport globally and particularly in Qatar, the airline will be the Title Partner of four races this year including the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Austrian Grand Prix 2024, Formula 1 Qatar Airways British Grand Prix 2024, and Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024, the statement added.
