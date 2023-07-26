The number of passengers increased by 20.3 percent compared to June 2022 reaching an all-time high for the month since the start of operations at both Hamad and Doha International Airports, the Civil Aviation Authority said.

In June this year, the Qatari airports recorded a footfall of 3,737,572 passengers as compared to 3,105,978 in 2022.

The preliminary air transport statistics issued by the authority for the month of June also indicate an increase in aircraft movement by 15.1 percent compared to last year. This year in June there were 20,891 such movements as compared to 18,155 last year in June.

Meanwhile, air cargo and mail showed a decline of 0.9 percent compared to June 2022. This June saw 195,029 tonnes of cargo and mail while it was 196,724 in June 2022.

