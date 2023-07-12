Geneva - The State of Qatar affirmed its firm and principled position in support of equality and against all practices based on racial discrimination, regardless of the perpetrators, the place these practices are committed, or the identity of the victims.

This came in the State of Qatar's statement delivered by Deputy Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar in Geneva Jawhara Abdulaziz Al Suwaidi during an Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on Contemporary Forms of Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia, and Related Intolerance, within the work of the 53rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva.

Jawhara expressed the State of Qatar\'s concern regarding the continued spread of intolerance, racism, discrimination, and hate speech against people because of their religion, such as the recent incidents of burning copies of the Holy Qur\'an in several countries.

These incidents have no explanation other than an attempt to stir up feelings of hatred and hostility, and incite violence and discrimination against Muslims by disrespecting their sanctities and beliefs and provoking them, she added.

Deputy Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar in Geneva stressed the importance of stopping these acts, holding their perpetrators accountable, and preventing their recurrence, emphasizing that any form of tolerance for hate speech, any attempt to justify it under freedom of opinion and expression, or any other arguments, will encourage its recurrence and exacerbate its repercussions, which will impact societal stability and peaceful coexistence negatively. (QNA)

