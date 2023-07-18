Bahrain and Saudi Arabia explored ways to enhance their collaborations to accelerate the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and support the alignment of government programmes and initiatives with the 2030 Agenda.The discussion took place at the joint meeting between Housing and Urban Planning Minister Amna Al Romaihi, Sustainable Development Minister Noor Al Khulaif, Foreign Ministry Under-Secretary of Political Affairs Dr Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa and Faisal bin Fadel Al Ibrahim, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy and Planning in New York.This came on the sidelines of their participation at the United Nations High Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development 2023, to present their countries’ Voluntary National Review (VNR) on the progress made towards achieving the SDGs and accelerating the realisation of the 2030 Agenda. The ministers discussed the innovative practices adopted by the two countries for achieving sustainable development and deepening their expertise and knowledge on enshrining the 2030 Agenda into the governmental strategies and programmes. Ms Al Romaihi stressed that Bahrain has a clear vision for the future of sustainable development in the country and is turning this vision in to reality within the housing sector, as it continues to develop and invest in sustainable urban housing towns and communities, in line with SDG 11.

