BAHRAINIS may receive more payments to cope with inflation and rising living standards as MPs approved a number of proposals unanimously yesterday.

One of the proposals includes increasing the minimum monthly wage for civil servants from the current BD442, with a new payment chart to be agreed upon later between the government and legislators.

MPs also want the government to reintroduce overtime payment for civil servants, which was replaced with compensatory days off, a new law to determine the minimum wage for every vocation amongst private sector employees, and the grant of a monthly living improvement allowance for civil servants working in the private sector.

A special parliamentary report into the low living standards of nationals, led by Strategic Bloc president Ahmed Al Salloom, that contains 37 recommendations following more than a year of research, field visits and meetings with government officials was presented during yesterday’s weekly Parliament session.

“We want Tamkeen (Labour Fund) to have long-term, continuous wage support programmes for nationals in the private sector,” said Mr Al Salloom.

“It includes the ‘Train and Grow’ programme for companies that will enable Bahrainis to develop and progress, and ‘Aspire’ for holders of higher education certificates,” he added.

“Increase monthly pension contributions for private sector employees from the current minimum of BD70 so that workers would get better pensions when they retire.”

The report also calls on the Sustainable Development Ministry to co-ordinate with the Social Development Ministry and other government bodies to determine a new ‘line of basic life needs’.

The line of basic life needs for Bahraini families of six members and above, currently being implemented by the ministry following a study in 2013, stands at BD336.

“We want the Social Development Ministry to review the implementation of the national Sustainable Development Goals to ensure citizens’ living standards are actually compatible with them,” said Mr Al Salloom.

“The ministry will need to launch indicators showing what has been achieved and what needs to be done. It needs to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goal one and two in which social justice is met.”

The report further recommends shortening waiting periods for housing services and reducing amounts citizens incur when paying instalments.

“Waiting periods in government hospitals for surgeries need to be shortened so people are not forced to pay for private medical services,” said Mr Al Salloom.

“Medicines listed or prescribed by doctors must be available in government medical facilities and people shouldn’t have to buy them from pharmacies.”

The document calls on the Education Ministry to subsidise tuition fee for Bahrainis in private schools, similar to its commitment to providing free education in government institutions.

“Annual fees in some private schools reach up to BD12,500 a year,” the report pointed out.

“The Education Ministry must shoulder the cost of field trips, programmes or extracurricular events as some schools are charging up to BD100 per year for the purpose.”

The report also calls for a revamp of the Manama Central Market to ensure traders are not forced to increase prices of food items to make up for losses.

“Rents taken on government leases have to be lowered to enable traders to lower their prices,” the report said.

“All fruits and vegetables have to be exempt from VAT (value-added tax) and lower Customs duties imposed on food items.

“The Industry and Commerce Ministry must monitor prices to ensure they are reasonable and affordable.”

Mr Al Salloom urged the ministry to work on stabilising prices that have ‘increased drastically between 2011 and 2023’. He added that the ministry needs to combat monopoly, hoarding and cheating.

The report stressed the need to expand social welfare and disability allowances to include more beneficiaries.

“All allowances including anti-inflation and meat need to be increased by 40 per cent and the income ceiling should be raised from a maximum of BD1,000 to BD1,500,” said Mr Al Salloom.

“Disability allowances should be modified to cover low, medium and severe cases with payments made accordingly.

“The new line of basic life needs must be presented to Parliament and the Shura Council before discussions start on the 2025-2026 national state budget.

“The Social Development Ministry must introduce new support initiatives and measures to help Bahrainis.”

The report also recommends increasing the monthly housing allowance given by the Housing and Urban Planning Ministry from BD100 to match the current rent rates.

It also calls for a review of loans given through numerous programmes so as to meet current market prices.

The Electricity and Water Affairs Ministry has been urged to speed up its development programmes to maintain the cost of services.

“The subsidy for Bahrainis in their first home needs to be raised during the summer to ensure lower utility bills,” the report said.

“Bills have to be checked to crack down on errors that could lead to people paying more than what they should.”

The report further seeks amendments to the 1989 Societies and Clubs Law to allow more investments.

Social Development Minister Osama Al Asfoor said that social welfare allowances and subsidies were being reviewed by a joint committee comprising ministers, MPs and Shura Council members.

Housing and Urban Planning Minister Amna Al Romaihi said improvised housing allowances and services were being granted to Bahrainis without any change in cost payments taken.

Labour Minister and Labour Market Regulatory Authority chairman Jameel Humaidan said Bahrainis were not being deliberately enrolled in training programmes to increase statistics.

MPs Hassan Rashid, Khalid Bu Onk, Jameel Hassan and Eman Shuwaiter agreed that salaries were not enough and demanded a minimum monthly wage of BD750.

