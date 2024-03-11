A PROPOSAL to introduce new criteria for calculation of infrastructure levy has been put on hold after Shura Council members reached a stalemate yesterday.

Five members led by public utilities and environment affairs committee chairman Dr Mohammed Hassan had suggested amendments to the 2015 Infrastructure Levy Law, however, an indecisive vote led to the proposed move being shelved until further review.

The levy was suspended in 2022 by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, following a meeting with the Bahrain Chamber.

Previously, a flat rate of BD12 was sought per square metre for urbanisation – BD5.5 for road and sewage services and BD6.5 for electricity and water services.

The Shura witnessed a debate on the issue yesterday with Dr Hassan asserting that the amendments would introduce a fair criteria and standards on how the levy is calculated.

“Fee for each property should be determined based on its size and use, among other factors,” he said.

“The flat rate isn’t a proper basis for calculations as it deals with two kinds of properties, one on a prime location and another not on the same ground. The time has come for a fair system to be introduced.”

Member Dr Bassam Albinmohammed said the proposed move was in the right direction, however, there were fears the amendments could open the door for higher fees on prime properties.

“The new criteria for calculation would offer a solution to the problem that led to the suspension of the levy around two years ago,” Dr Albinmohammed said.

“But leaving it open beyond BD12 is an issue that has been raised by major developers, who fear the new system could lead to them being charged more for certain properties.”

Shura’s financial and economic affairs committee chairman Khalid Al Maskati said the proposal could wait since the levy has been suspended.

“It is a sensitive issue that needs to be addressed properly and I don’t see the new payment structure will have a positive impact,” he said.

“We need to reach an agreement where the levy serves its purpose while allowing the country to progress, develop and attract investments.”

Member Hamad Al Nuaimi said Shura shouldn’t open the door for the levy to be changed because it could just lead to higher payments for investors.

“This debate comes at a time when the country is trying to attract investments and the levy has been suspended,” he said.

“If the tax is reinstated, then it should be according to the BD12 format because the cost is for infrastructure services and not the property’s location or size.”

Shura Council Chairman Ali Saleh Al Saleh referred the proposed legislation back to the public utilities and environment affairs committee for reevaluation and study.

