The enduring geopolitical crisis had its dampening effect on the regional bourses, including Qatar Stock Exchange, which Monday saw its index dip 81 points and capitalisation erode QR5bn.

A higher than average selling pressure, especially in the real estate, consumer goods and industrials sectors, drove the 20-stock Qatar Index down 0.8% to 10,045.6 points.

The Gulf institutions were seen bearish in the main market, whose year-to-date losses widened to 5.95%.

About 81% of the traded constituents were in the red in the main bourse, whose capitalisation eroded QR4.93bn or 0.83% to QR591.63bn with mid and small cap segments losing the most.

The Arab retail investors were seen net profit takers in the main market, whose index however touched an intraday high of 10,114 points.

"The index remains within the negative territory as it closes below all moving averages on the weekly chart. The first improvement sign would happen once the bulls manage to overcome 10,430 points, also found here the upper end level of the one-year descending trend line, which will then increase the chances of targeting 11,215 point," a Kamco Invest technically analysis note said.

The Islamic index fell faster than the other indices in the main bourse, which saw a total of 3,980 exchange traded funds (sponsored by Doha Bank) valued at QR0.04mn changed hands across four deals.

The domestic institutions turned net sellers in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.

The Gulf individuals were increasingly into net profit booking in the main bourse, which saw no trading of treasury bills.

The Total Return Index shrank 0.8%, All Share Index by 0.78% and Al Rayan Islamic Index (Price) by 0.85% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the increase.

The realty sector index plummeted 1.86%, consumer goods and services (1.56%), industrials (0.87%), banks and financial services (0.78%), insurance (0.69%) and telecom (0.31%); while transport gained 0.42%.

Major losers in the main market included Alijarah Holding, Qatar Oman Investment, Mazaya Qatar, Ezdan, Inma Holding, Commercial Bank, Lesha Bank, Qatari German Medical Devices, Salam International Investment, Baladna, Industries Qatar, Estithmar Holding, Barwa and Gulf Warehousing.

Nevertheless, Dlala, Gulf International Services, Milaha and Nakilat were the gainers in the main bourse. In the venture market, Al Faleh Educational Holding and Mahhar Holding saw their shares appreciate in value.

The Gulf institutions turned net sellers to the tune of QR28.74mn compared with net buyers of QR12.6mn on October 15.

The Arab individuals were net sellers to the extent of QR7.14mn against net buyers of QR2.98mn the previous day.

The domestic institutions turned net sellers to the tune of QR2.76mn compared with net buyers of QR18.91mn on Sunday.

The Gulf individual investors’ net profit booking rose perceptibly to QR1.45mn against QR0.53mn on October 15.

However, the foreign funds were buyers to the extent of QR44.61mn compared with net sellers of QR14.88mn the previous day.

The foreign individuals turned net buyers to the tune of QR0.34mn against net sellers of QR10.02mn on Sunday.

The Arab institutions were net buyers to the extent of QR0.02mn compared with net sellers of QR0.26mn on October 15.

The local retail investors’ net profit booking weakened markedly to QR4.87mn against QR8.8mn the previous day.

Trade volumes in the main market rose 19% to 153.38mn shares, value by 36% to QR465.65mn and deals by 41% to 17,137.

The venture market saw trade volumes jump almost 17-fold to 4.81mn equities and value by more than 17-fold to QR7.34mn on more than 12-fold growth in transactions to 480.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).