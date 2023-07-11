MOSCOW — Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Frahan has met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the joint ministerial meeting between the GCC countries and Russia, which was held in Moscow.



During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the historic friendly relations between Saudi Arabia and Russia, and the strategic cooperation between them, in addition to the ways of developing them in all fields.



The ministers also discussed the consolidation of bilateral and multilateral work regarding several topics of common interest



The meeting was attended by the Director General of the Foreign Minister's Office Abdulrahman Al-Dawood.

