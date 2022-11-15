The acting undersecretary of the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, Eng. Khalifa Al-Freij, said power and water distillation stations continued to operate normally during last Friday’s rain, except for some interruptions which the technical teams worked hard to resume the services to customers without much delay, reports Al-Jarida daily.

Al-Freij disclosed 3,268 calls were received but only 801 reports were about actual interruptions and it was found that 52 percent of them were related to the internal network in homes, which needed to ensure the integrity of the internal connections to the homes of citizens. Al-Freij praised the efforts of the team and their keenness to follow up on the complaints of citizens from all sectors in the ministry.

